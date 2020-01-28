Angel Oak Expands Consumer Direct Division

Angel Oak Home Loans welcomes industry veteran Ed Powell as Regional Manager and leader of the new Angel Oak consumer direct division in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Angel Oak will expand their consumer direct division further into the Southeast with Powell at the helm. In addition to the new Charlotte division, Angel Oak will soon open a third division in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. These locations will support the continued demand for traditional loan products, as well as Angel Oak’s non-qualified mortgage products that help borrowers who do not meet today’s tight bank-lending standards.

"I’m looking forward to coming on board with Angel Oak after their impressive 2019, which showed they are truly the leaders in expanded credit lending," explains Powell. "I’m excited to apply my expertise in lead generation as well as my ability to build quality relationships as we grow the consumer direct division."

Powell brings 20 years of experience with him, including senior positions at Pacific Union Financial, LLC, RoundPoint Mortgage and Lending Tree. Prior to joining Angel Oak, Powell served as the Senior Director of Sales at Ally Bank, growing his team to over 50 loan officers who originated more than $1.6 billion in 2019. As Angel Oak continues to expand, talented additions like Powell will be integral to achieving high-quality results while maintaining excellent customer service.

"After celebrating a tremendous year of growth at Angel Oak, we are thrilled to continue our internal expansion through Ed and the new consumer direct divisions," says Richard LaNasa President of Angel Oak Home Loans. "At Angel Oak, we are dedicated to providing top-tier customer service. Ed’s proven track record of doing so will strengthen our relationships so we can continue to provide innovative products and service more borrowers."

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.