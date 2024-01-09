Kasper Steps Down as NAR President

National Association of Realtors (NAR) President Tracy Kasper has informed the association’s leadership team that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR. She refused to do so, and instead reported the threat to law enforcement. Kasper felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down.

NAR’s leadership team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization.

Kasper began her term in late August after Kenny Parcell, NAR President since November 2022, was accused of harassment in a New York Times article.

"As President and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first,” said Kasper. “As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family, and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first. So, it is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately. In doing so, it gives our Leadership Team the ability to take the reins and forge forward in effecting the change that we all have worked so hard over the past few months to begin. I know I leave our members, our staff and our association in good hands."

NAR President-Elect Kevin Sears will step into the role of 2024 NAR President, effective immediately.

“NAR's work to strengthen the organization continues uninterrupted, and NAR remains focused on leading our industry forward and ensuring transparent and competitive marketplaces for American home buyers and sellers,” said the association in a statement.

Kasper is currently the Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty in Boise Valley, and a majority owner in two other Idaho real estate companies. She has more than 30 years of experience in real estate, and continues to list and sell residential properties, building lots, vacant land for development and light industrial, and specializes in new construction sales. She had served on the NAR Board of Directors since 2016.

Sears, who officially assumes the role of 2024 President of NAR, is Broker/Partner of Sears Real Estate, specializing in single-family brokerage and property management. He has served NAR in numerous capacities, including as a President’s Liaison in 2019, and as NAR VP of Government Affairs in 2017.

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR) elected Sears as President in 2010. In addition to serving in national leadership roles, Kevin has been a member or an alternate of the MAR Board of Directors since 2000. In 2006, MAR named him Realtor of the Year, and in 2015, he received the Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award. In 2011, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick appointed him as Chair of the Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons (the state’s real estate commission), a position he was reappointed to in 2016 by Gov. Charlie Baker.