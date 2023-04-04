HUD Kicks off National Fair Housing Month 2023

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) kicked off Fair Housing Month 2023, commemorating 55 years since the Fair Housing Act was signed into law. This year’s Fair Housing Month theme, Choices for All Voices: Building an Equitable Future, underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing equity in housing, combating discrimination in housing, and protecting fair housing rights for all who call America home.

“This April, we commemorate the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights law that guarantees the right to housing of your choice, free from discrimination,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Though it has been 55 years since the Fair Housing Act was passed, we are still working tirelessly to fight housing discrimination. Today, we recommit to our mission to provide equality and opportunity to every person who calls America home, regardless of their race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation or gender identity), disability, or familial status.”

"On the 55th anniversary of the signing of the Fair Housing Act, we reflect on the efforts HUD has made to deliver on the promise of the Act,” said Demetria L. McCain, Principal Deputy Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “This month and every month, HUD is taking meaningful action to end housing discrimination and segregation while helping to ensure true housing choice. We are committed to eliminating discrimination and disparities in housing in every American community.”

Each April, HUD, local communities, fair housing advocates, and fair housing organizations across the country recognize Fair Housing Month by hosting events that underscore the impact and significance of the Fair Housing Act. Throughout the month, HUD and its partners will host activities that enhance public awareness of fair housing rights, highlight fair housing enforcement efforts, and emphasize the importance of creating diverse and inclusive communities.

Secretary Fudge will commemorate Fair Housing Month with an Opening Ceremony on April 11th at 1:00 P.M. (EDT) that will also feature HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Demetria McCain and Lee “the Mother of Fair Housing” Porter, and the Texas Southern University Debate Team. The event will showcase HUD’s efforts to advance and protect fair housing rights to ensure that all people have the right to obtain the housing of their choice, free from discrimination.

HUD will close Fair Housing Month with a national activity, Building an Equitable Future: A Housing Policy Conversation with Gen Z College Students. On April 26 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT), HUD will host a virtual conversation with Gen Z college students and young adults on the importance of advancing fair housing protections for the next generation of housing consumers.

In fiscal year 2022, HUD and its Fair Housing Assistance Program partner agencies received more than 11,000 complaints alleging discrimination based on one or more of the Fair Housing Act's seven protected classes: race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, and familial status.

