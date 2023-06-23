ATTOM Launches New Neighborhood Search Tool

ATTOM has announced the launch of Neighborhood Navigator, a solution that empowers various industries to offer their clients comprehensive information on community, school, local amenities, and home values nationwide.

Neighborhood Navigator enables companies to implement valuable neighborhood data into their website using an iFrame or a stand-alone company branded instance with logo. The iFrame supports mapping at the zip and city geo levels for existing website integrations, while the stand-alone link guides users to a separate web page to perform address and location searches.

"Our goal with this newest solution is to enhance our clients' decision-making process, empower their strategies, and provide exceptional services utilizing Neighborhood Navigator," said Todd Teta, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ATTOM. "Clients can uncover unparalleled insights into communities, schools, amenities, home values, and beyond.

Neighborhood Navigator includes updated market data, including:

Community Information: This includes demographics, community characteristics, environment, weather, crime, and more available at zip code, city/town, and neighborhood levels.

This includes demographics, community characteristics, environment, weather, crime, and more available at zip code, city/town, and neighborhood levels. School Information: Covers most public, private, and parochial schools across the nation with school and district profiles, along with state test scores for all grade levels.

Covers most public, private, and parochial schools across the nation with school and district profiles, along with state test scores for all grade levels. Nearby Establishments: Locates the closest nearby amenities.

Locates the closest nearby amenities. Recent Home Sales: Offers insights on sale trends and provides access to recent actual sale transactions within the targeted search area.

Offers insights on sale trends and provides access to recent actual sale transactions within the targeted search area. Home Value Estimates: Provides an estimate for the value of a property, including a confidence score and range of high and low values using ATTOM's proprietary AVM.

Real estate professionals can implement Neighborhood Navigator directly on their website, giving end users access to hyperlocal community information when shopping for a home to buy or rent. Similarly, relocation companies can utilize Neighborhood Navigator to provide clients with community insights, enabling individuals to make informed decisions about their move and feel more comfortable and familiar with their new surroundings.