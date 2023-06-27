California Metros Lead in Highest Share of Million-Dollar Homes

Although home prices have remained steep after rapid growth during the height of the pandemic, paying $1 million or more for a house may seem excessive, if not impossible, to most Americans.

But just because most people aren’t spending seven figures on a house doesn’t mean million-dollar homes aren’t prevalent in some parts of the U.S.

While million-dollar houses aren’t common in most of the nation’s largest metros, they make up a majority share of homes in two California metros, San Jose and San Francisco— notoriously high-cost areas.

To see where million-dollar houses are most common, LendingTree analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to find the share of million-dollar homes in each of the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas.

Key Findings:

Million-dollar homes are relatively uncommon in most of the country. An average of 6.68% of owner-occupied homes in the nation’s 50 largest metros in 2021 were valued at $1 million or more. Though this means there’ll likely be plenty of sub-million-dollar homes from which buyers can choose, the share of million-dollar homes is growing. According to our research last year, an average of 4.71% of owner-occupied homes in the nation’s 50 largest metros in 2020 were valued at $1 million or more.

While persistently high home values have priced many would-be homebuyers out of the market, high asking prices aren’t the only reason why buying a home can be difficult now.

Other factors like elevated mortgage rates and scarce housing inventory work together to make today’s housing market especially challenging to navigate.

Although they’ve come down from their recent peak in late 2022, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are sitting near a 20-year high. Because higher rates result in larger mortgage payments, buying a house can be far more expensive than it would’ve been this time last year or during the height of the pandemic—even in places where home prices have fallen slightly.

Top 10 Metros with the Largest Share of Million-Dollar Homes

1. San Jose, CA

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 377,447

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 250,179

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 66.28%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,237,800

2. San Francisco

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 959,987

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 507,914

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 52.91%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $1,042,300

3. Los Angeles

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 2,176,998

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 576,537

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 26.48%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $748,700

On top of this, a lack of homes for sale exacerbates many of today’s housing-related challenges. Low inventory pushes home prices higher and gives would-be buyers fewer options. Even for those who can afford to buy, it may remain unfeasible because they can’t find a home that’ll fit their needs.

Top 10 Metros with the Lowest Share of Million-Dollar Homes

1. Buffalo, NY

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 341,086

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 2,545

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 0.75%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $192,000

2. Cleveland

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 584,025

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 4,819

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 0.83%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $184,500

3. Pittsburgh

Number of owner-occupied housing units: 732,879

Number of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 6,581

Percentage of owner-occupied units valued at $1 million or more: 0.90%

Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $190,000

For those who can't afford a million-dollar property, just because you aren’t planning on spending $1 million or more on a home doesn’t mean you won’t find yourself in a high-cost area where there's no choice but to spend a little extra to buy a home.

At the end of the day, high home prices doubtlessly cause problems for many homebuyers nationwide. However, until mortgage rates decrease and housing inventory rises, buying-related challenges will likely remain prevalent in the housing market.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.