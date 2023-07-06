Embracing E-Mortgages

An upcoming installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, held in partnership with DocMagic, will address the industry’s concerns and transition to an all-digital home financing project.

“100% Digital, 100% Delight: Prioritizing Customers in the Digital Era,” set for Tuesday, July 25 at Noon Central aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Smart lending strategies combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional customer service. The “100% Digital, 100% Delight: Prioritizing Customers in the Digital Era” Webinar will feature a conversation and demonstration of successful digital implementation that supports a core focus on personalized service to customers.

A panel of speakers, including Kurt Neeper, President of Superior Financial Solutions; Megan Schroeder, Director of Mortgage Loan Operations for Superior Financial Solutions; and Leah Sommerville, Senior Account Executive eServices for DocMagic will explore how borrowers can conveniently complete the entire loan process on a tablet or handheld device, embracing a modern and efficient experience.

Attendees will hear firsthand from execs from a lender that has implemented digital tools that foster and support in-person interactions—addressing concerns and building rapport with borrowers while remaining 100% digital.

Neeper was born and raised in Lima, Ohio, and earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Ohio State University and his MBA in management from Tiffin University. Neeper is currently the President of Superior Financial Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Credit Union, Inc. Superior Financial Solutions is also the parent company of Superior PLUS Realtors & Superior Insurance Services. In 2022, Neeper was a recipient of a Progress in Lending Association Lending Luminary award for his work in the eClosing space. He also frequently speaks on eClosings at industry events and in national media coverage.

Schroeder was born and raised in Wapakoneta, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She is currently the Director of Mortgage Loan Operations for Superior Financial Solutions. She has been in the mortgage department with Superior for 10 of the 12 years she has been with the company. Schroeder currently lives in Wapakoneta with her husband, Brett, and their three children.

Sommerville is an integral member of DocMagic’s eClosing team, focused on the strategy, development, and promotion of innovative digital mortgage solutions to move the industry forward. Sommerville excels in guiding lenders through the transition from paper to digital mortgages. She fosters strategic partnerships among various stakeholders, including lenders, settlement agents, attorneys, notaries, real estate agents, investors, and warehouse lenders, to advance digital mortgage initiatives. Her adaptive approach has facilitated comprehensive automation of the eClose process by collaborating with leading LOS platforms, settlement applications, and third-party systems. She has overseen thousands of successful eClosings, and has helped hundreds of organizations achieve eClosing adoption.

Click here for more information or to register for the Five Star Institute/DocMagic Webinar “100% Digital, 100% Delight: Prioritizing Customers in the Digital Era.”