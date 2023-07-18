In Less Than a Decade, Americans Will be Priced Out of These Cities

Rising home values and lack of housing inventory can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into expensive metros like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn’t implausible for plenty of Americans, that’s rapidly changing in many places.

GOBankingRates conducted a study identifying the metro areas that are outpacing the national average for growth, highlighting the cities where homebuyers should purchase a home sooner rather than later.

According to the report, if you end up living in one of these cities in the next decade, other cities with more affordable housing may be a better alternative, as many of these cities will soon be too expensive to inhabit.

Knoxville, Tennessee

May 2023 home value: $317,809

$317,809 One-year projected growth rate: 9.3% Knoxville, Tennessee sits at the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and is a diverse city known for celebrating its many different ethnicities in festivals and cultural events. This city of over 192,000 people is also home to the University of Tennessee and the Knoxville Ice Bears professional hockey team. When It Will Become Too Expensive