Existing-Home Sales Settle in June

First American Financial Corporation has released First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of June 2023, revealing that overall existing home sales inched downward. The Potential Home Sales Model measures what the healthy market level of home sales should be based on economic, demographic and housing market fundamentals.

June 2023 Potential Home Sales Highlights: For the month of June, First American updated its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model to show that: Potential existing- home sales decreased to a 5.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 0.23% month-over-month decrease.

existing- decreased to a 5.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 0.23% month-over-month decrease. This represents a 52.4% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993.

low point reached in February 1993. The market potential for existing- home sales decreased 2.8% compared with a year ago, a loss of 152,400 (SAAR) sales .

for existing- decreased 2.8% compared with a year ago, a loss of 152,400 (SAAR) . Currently, potential existing- home sales is 1,478,900 (SAAR), or 21.8%, below the peak of market potential , which occurred in April 2006. Chief Economist Analysis: Housing Market Potential Decreased Modestly in June “Our Potential Home Sales Model, which measures what a healthy market for home sales should be based on the economic, demographic and housing market environments, decreased modestly in June, and remains 2.8% lower than one year ago,” said Mark Fleming, Chief Economist at First American. “Mortgage rates have risen substantially since the spring of 2022, and higher rates have a dual impact on sales – pricing out buyers who lose purchasing power and keeping some potential sellers rate-locked in. Since the start of the latest rising mortgage-rate era, existing-home sales have declined by approximately 30%. While higher mortgage rates reduce affordability, existing-home sales, historically, do not always fall when rates rise. In fact, existing-home sales are often more influenced by why mortgage rates are rising.”

In the current rising-rate era, mortgage rates have increased by over 3.5 percentage points since the Fall of 2021, while existing-home sales have declined by approximately 30% over that same period.

This housing market is particularly unique because most homeowners refinanced into rock-bottom, likely never-to-be-seen-again, mortgage rates during the pandemic. More than 90% of homeowners in the U.S. have locked in a mortgage rate below 6%.

As mortgage rates return to a not-so-new-normal of over 6%, those homeowners have a financial disincentive from selling, keeping a lid on the primary source of housing supply, and you can’t buy what’s not for sale.