Mortgage Rates Keeping Inventory Down, Prices Up

After five months of home sale price declines, the typical U.S. home sold for $382,500, or an increase of 2.1% year-over-year. This marks the biggest increase since December 2022 according to Redfin’s latest Housing Market Update covering the four weeks preceding July 16.

Prices in some major metropolitan areas are still substantially rising, as they are in Milwaukee, where the housing market remained relatively steady throughout the pandemic era. On the other hand, prices in other major metropolitan areas are dropping, as seen in Phoenix and Austin, who experienced booms during the pandemic.

The high home prices, fueled by a lack of inventory and rising mortgage rates, have pushed the typical homebuyer’s monthly payment to a record $2,656. Daily mortgage rates have been dropping due to cooling inflation, but according to Redfin, housing payments are likely to remain elevated because even slightly lower rates may escalate competition for the few homes on the market and push up prices for the foreseeable future.

Redfin further continued by saying that prices are rising because there’s more demand than supply; pending home sales are down 15% year-over-year while new listing are down 25%. The total number of homes for sale is down 16%, the biggest dip in a year and a half, and inventory also posted an unseasonal monthly decline.

“Even though buyers are trepidatious about high mortgage rates, we’re seeing bidding wars in several pockets of the market because there are so few options and even fewer good options,” said Raleigh, North Carolina Redfin Premier Agent Jordan Hammond. “Condos, townhouses and new construction homes are selling quickly, partly because they don’t require much work and people can’t afford to fix up a home when they have such high monthly mortgage payments. After over a year of high rates, buyers are getting used to lowering their budgets, searching for smaller homes, and thinking outside the box to reduce their monthly payments, doing things like rate buydowns or large down payments.”

Leading indicators of homebuying activity, as highlighted by Redfin include: