Andrew Strickman Named Chief Marketing Officer for New American Funding

New American Funding (NAF) has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Andrew Strickman as Chief Marketing Officer.

With more than 20 years of experience, Strickman is a marketer with noted success building strong, differentiated brands that drive business value. In his role as New American Funding’s CMO, Strickman will lead the company's marketing and branding efforts going forward. Strickman will oversee a team of more than 50 experienced marketers across digital and performance, social media, content and storytelling, email, editorial, creative, operations, and an in-house print shop, while evolving and growing the company's efforts in brand, events, insights, strategy, and audience marketing.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Andrew to the NAF family," said New American Funding President Christy Bunce. "As a mission-driven mortgage lender that believes homeownership opportunity should be available to all, Andrew comes to us with a wealth of knowledge working with and for purpose-driven companies like ours. His perspective on building brands that drive business results, and his approach to storytelling will serve us well as we move into this next chapter of our company's history."

Prior to joining New American Funding, Strickman led marketing at Care Access, a mission-driven healthcare startup, and has spent the last few years advising purpose-focused startups and non-profit organizations to support their growth and brand development.

Strickman also brings years of experience in the housing industry to his new role at NAF having spent eight years as the SVP, Head of Brand and Chief Creative Officer at Realtor.com. In this role, Strickman led a team of 33 that produced award-winning campaigns and long-form brand storytelling. Under Strickman's leadership, his team drove exponential audience growth, receiving Comscore's designation as the fastest growing brand in digital real estate, while tripling revenue to $600 million during that time. While at Realtor.com, Strickman also pioneered the company's advocacy efforts around fair housing and non-discrimination in housing and lending.

Strickman also spent two years leading major campaign development and execution in Global Consumer Marketing at Yahoo, and eight years leading early influencer and word-of-mouth marketing agency Ammo Marketing through its acquisition by Dentsu Aegis.

"I fundamentally believe that a path to homeownership is possible for everyone, including those within underserved communities who have previously been denied access to lending," Strickman said. "As a huge admirer of what Patty and Rick Arvielo and the NAF team have done to build education and support into the lending process, opening up opportunity for many more potential homebuyers, I know we have so much great work ahead to deliver in service to that mission."