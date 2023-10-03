Newrez Launches Onward Home Mortgage

Newrez, a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, has launched a new joint venture mortgage company, Onward Home Mortgage, through their Newrez Ventures platform and in partnership with Keller Williams Georgia Legacy Group (GLG).

This new partnership combines a network of real estate agents within Keller Williams GLG and the mortgage professionals at Onward Home Mortgage with the backing, and resources of a top nonbank lender in Newrez to provide borrowers in the Southeast U.S. with the ultimate homebuying experience.

“This is a marriage of outstanding organizations that will now grow even stronger,” said Kathy Vitali, President of Onward Home Mortgage. “I am humbled and honored to lead such a talented group of professionals and can’t wait to continue getting more borrowers into the homes of their dreams.”

Onward Home Mortgage is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia and specializes in residential purchase mortgage lending. Their team has a combined 125 years of experience in the mortgage business while company President Vitali has built strong relationships and an integrity-driven brand in the greater Georgia and Alabama areas for more than 30 years.

“Onward Home Mortgage’s unwavering commitment to continued growth and exceeding customer expectations aligns seamlessly with the Newrez way,” said Randy VandenHouten, SVP Joint Venture & Retail Lending at Newrez. “We look forward to working with such a strong and experienced partner.”

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez employs a customer-first strategy, empowering homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

Newrez Ventures, formerly known as Shelter Mortgage Company, was founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, joining the Newrez Family of Companies in 2014. The company fosters relationships with real estate brokers, builders, and relocation companies across the country, and has established joint venture and partner relationships in more than 30 states. Newrez Ventures has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.