Mortgage Tech Vet Stephanie Durflinger Joins Dark Matter Technologies

Dark Matter Technologies has appointed 15-year mortgage technology veteran Stephanie Durflinger as Chief Product Officer. Durflinger comes to Dark Matter from ICE Mortgage Technology, where she most recently served as SVP of Product Development.

As Chief Product Officer, Durflinger will spearhead product development for the Empower software and digital products.

“Stephanie is an important part of the management team we’re assembling to transform the mortgage lending landscape. She is a proven industry leader and strategic thinker whose industry experience is a perfect match for taking our products into the future,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “We are excited to have Stephanie contribute to our continued market penetration, and help Empower reach its full potential in the marketplace.”

Prior to her experience at ICE, Durflinger served as EVP and Chief Product Officer at Sagent Lending Technologies, and as VP of Product Management at Ellie Mae, which developed Encompass.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to work with Rich and the rest of the executive team on the future they’ve envisioned for Dark Matter’s origination technology and for the industry at large,” said Durflinger. “I’m also looking forward to working closely with customers, which I think is key to understanding their struggles and giving them unprecedented performance and value.”

Durflinger holds a Product Management Certification from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned the designation of Accredited Mortgage Professional from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). She was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the MBA responsible for developing standards for exchanging information and conducting business in the U.S. mortgage finance industry.

Durflinger’s appointment comes after Dark Matter Technologies added Michael Housch as its new Chief Risk and Information Security Officer. Housch, a C-suite, and information security veteran of two-and-a-half decades, joins Dark Matter following an eight-year stint with Black Knight, Inc (acquired by Intercontinental Exchange). Housch will be responsible for assessing and mitigating Dark Matter’s operational, compliance and strategic risks at the enterprise level.