Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Home Purchase Mortgage Apps Jumped in November
Print This Post Print This Post

Home Purchase Mortgage Apps Jumped in November

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Origination 19 hours ago 40 Views

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for November 2023 shows mortgage applications for new home purchases increased by 21.8% compared to a year ago.

Compared to October 2023, applications decreased by 12%. This change does not include any adjustments for typical seasonal patterns.

“Lending on new construction has been the one bright spot in an otherwise slow year for purchase originations,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and Chief Economist. “That trend continued in November, with applications to purchase a new home up 22% compared to last year, while the purchase market as a whole remains about 20% behind last year’s pace. It is also interesting to see that a growing portion of this demand for new homes is being financed by FHA loans. This is a sign that first-time homebuyers remain a strong force in this market. We are forecasting that lower rates should help to keep this demand strong as we enter the spring homebuying season.”

MBA estimates new single-family home sales, which have consistently been a leading indicator of the U.S. Census Bureau’s New Residential Sales report, is that new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 677,000 units in November 2023.

The new home sales estimate is derived using mortgage application information from the BAS, as well as assumptions regarding market coverage and other factors.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for November is a decrease of 5.3% from the October pace of 715,000 units. On an unadjusted basis, MBA estimates that there were 49,000 new home sales in November 2023, a decrease of 10.9% from 55,000 new home sales in October.

To read the full report. including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Purchase Mortgage Apps Jumped in November

First American's latest Potential Home Sales Model revealed mortgage rates declined in November, "igniting cautious optimism in the industry.”