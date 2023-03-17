Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: The Future of the Home Remodeling Market
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: The Future of the Home Remodeling Market

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Origination, Real Estate, Technology 9 hours ago 19 Views

On Thursday, March 23, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will present a virtual session titled, “Improving America's Housing 2023” at 11:30 a.m. Central.

Sparked by pandemic-induced changes in household routines and use of living space, home improvement and repair spending soared to new heights in 2022, reaching an estimated $567 billion.

Despite this enormous investment, the nation’s homes are aging and in growing need of major replacements, such as roofing, windows, and HVAC systems. For many older and lower-income homeowners, the burden of home improvement and repair costs threaten their health and safety, as well as the preservation of affordable housing. While the boom in home remodeling activity is expected to slow from its breakneck pace in the near-term, modifying homes to better prepare against disasters, improve energy efficiency, and meet the accessibility needs of an aging population should support longer-term growth in the remodeling market.

Scheduled panelists for the event include Jane Dzielski, Principal Analytical Lead, Google (Moderator); Jessica Granderson, Interim Division Director, Building Technology & Urban Systems Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Carlos Martín, Project Director, Remodeling Futures Program, Harvard JCHS; Ruth Ann Norton, President & CEO, Green & Healthy Homes Initiative; and Keith Rozolis, President & CEO, ABC Supply.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

New Home Purchase Mortgage Applications Experience Modest Increase

According to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association Builder Application Survey data for February 2023, mortgage applications for new home purchases increased just 1.2% compared to the same time a year ago.