The Week Ahead: The Future of the Home Remodeling Market

On Thursday, March 23, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will present a virtual session titled, “Improving America's Housing 2023” at 11:30 a.m. Central.

Sparked by pandemic-induced changes in household routines and use of living space, home improvement and repair spending soared to new heights in 2022, reaching an estimated $567 billion.

Despite this enormous investment, the nation’s homes are aging and in growing need of major replacements, such as roofing, windows, and HVAC systems. For many older and lower-income homeowners, the burden of home improvement and repair costs threaten their health and safety, as well as the preservation of affordable housing. While the boom in home remodeling activity is expected to slow from its breakneck pace in the near-term, modifying homes to better prepare against disasters, improve energy efficiency, and meet the accessibility needs of an aging population should support longer-term growth in the remodeling market.

Scheduled panelists for the event include Jane Dzielski, Principal Analytical Lead, Google (Moderator); Jessica Granderson, Interim Division Director, Building Technology & Urban Systems Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Carlos Martín, Project Director, Remodeling Futures Program, Harvard JCHS; Ruth Ann Norton, President & CEO, Green & Healthy Homes Initiative; and Keith Rozolis, President & CEO, ABC Supply.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

