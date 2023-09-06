QC Ally Appoints Jeffrey Flory as Its New CEO

QC Ally has announced the addition of Jeffrey B. Flory, CMB, AMP as the company’s new CEO. Bringing more than 30 years of experience to his new role, Flory’s depth of knowledge within the quality control (QC) space will allow him to champion the company’s vision of helping client partners achieve true enterprise loan quality, while also driving initiatives designed to fuel further growth.

Over the course of his career, Flory has held positions on both the lender and service provider sides of the industry, providing a unique perspective on the value best-of-breed solutions can bring to the lending community.

“I am humbled to take on this role and help bring the company’s vision to fruition,” said Flory. “QC Ally is invested in providing high-quality outcomes in both the services and the proprietary technology it offers to clients. The combination of flexibility and world-class service are a legacy I look forward to expanding on in the years to come.”

Over the course of the past 10 years, Flory has focused his career on leading fraud risk and compliance initiatives within Interthinx/First American, followed by The Compliance Group until its acquisition by Baker Tilly US, where he served as Partner in the company’s mortgage advisory practice.

“Since investing in QC Ally last year, we have been entirely focused on enhancing the company’s offerings through continued investment in innovation and strategic M&A,” said Adam Doctoroff, Partner at Narrow Gauge Capital. “We welcome Jeff to our management team, and believe that his industry contacts and knowledge make him perfectly suited to spearhead those efforts.”

Earlier this year, QC Ally named Melissa Peregord as the company’s new Chief Growth Officer. Peregord came to QC Ally with 25 years of experience, successfully building relationships and enhancing growth strategies. She has been credited with helping organizations build structure and procedures to help manage enterprise relationships. For the past 12-plus years, Peregord worked within the Rocket Family of Companies—most recently managing the company’s top 20 bank relationships as Director of Bank Relations. She came to QC Ally from digital mortgage provider Stavvy, where she served as Enterprise Accounts Director, helping build out the company’s relationship management processes and procedures.