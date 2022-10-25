Freedom Mortgage Promotes Mike Mell to SVP of Wholesale

Freedom Mortgage has named Mike Mell SVP of Wholesale Lending, overseeing a national sales team that includes regional sales managers and account executives nationwide. Mell, a 27-year mortgage industry veteran with deep expertise in wholesale lending operations, joined Freedom Mortgage in 2005, and previously served as SVP of Sales.

"While there's major turbulence in our industry, especially in wholesale lending, Freedom Mortgage has the right leadership and strategy in place to help our partners weather the storm," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage President and CEO. "Mike is already doing a fantastic job leading his team and working with mortgage brokers across the country to provide customized solutions to close each loan."

Freedom Mortgage also announced the launch of its Historically, Currently, 4EVER Wholesale campaign to promote the company's strength and staying power in wholesale lending and to celebrate more than 30 years of serving mortgage brokers across the country.

"We're proud some of our wholesale partners have been working with us for over three decades," said Mell. "Our goal has always been to help build their businesses, and most importantly, close every loan on time. We also want our partners to know we have experienced professionals available to assist in closing the most complicated loans to foster expanded homeownership opportunities."

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/services, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"I'm thrilled to be leading Freedom Mortgage's Wholesale Division," Mell added. "We're already one of the nation's top wholesale lenders with expertise in helping mortgage brokers close loans, especially VA and FHA products. In fact, our government lending experience is unmatched. I look forward to expanding our wholesale business and helping our sales partners thrive by providing their clients with the financing to achieve their homeownership dreams."