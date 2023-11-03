Arc Home Appoints Brian Devlin President and CEO

Non-QM and non-agency wholesale and correspondent lender Arc Home LLC has named Brian Devlin as its new President. In addition, Devlin will assume the role of CEO following a transition period with current CEO, Richard Bradfield, who is leaving Arc Home to embark on new opportunities.

With more than two decades of diverse mortgage industry experience, Brian's extensive background in product development, capital markets and the non-QM space position him as the ideal leader to steer the company during its next phase of growth.

"Brian is an exceptional leader with a background and strategic vision that align perfectly with the goals of Arc Home,” said Nicholas Smith, a Managing Director at Angelo Gordon, Manager of Arc Home's parent company. “We are confident that under Brian's guidance, the company will continue to excel and provide unmatched solutions and service to our clients. Also, I'd like to thank current CEO Richard Bradfield for his dedication to Arc Home over the last five years, bringing it to a top-10 non-QM lender."

"Joining Arc Home is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the best professionals in the mortgage industry,” said Devlin. “I'm looking forward to collaborating with our dedicated team to provide the best non-QM and non-agency products, processes, and service to our valued clients."

As President and CEO, Devlin will lead an executive team that also includes CFO Massimo Monaco; COO Suzy Lindblom; Chief Production Officer Shea Pallante; Chief Information Officer Nazim Ahmed; Chief Credit Officer Tish Divirgilio; EVP & General Counsel Lee Kaplan; EVP & Head of Marketing Gerard McGeever; Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Rivera; and EVP of Capital Markets Mark A. Schaefer.