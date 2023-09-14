Snapdocs Promotes Michael Sachdev to CEO

Snapdocs has announced the promotion of Michael Sachdev from President to CEO, as Sachdev succeeds Snapdocs Founder Aaron King, who will take on the role of Executive Chairman.

Snapdocs focuses on solving fragmentation in the mortgage industry—making closings faster, more cost-effective, and error-free for all parties involved.

As CEO, Sachdev will oversee all company operations and business strategy, with input and oversight from the company’s board. As Executive Chairman, King will continue to play a full-time, critical role at Snapdocs, advising the company’s product strategy and connecting with customers and the market.

“Snapdocs has matured from a startup into an industry leader that powers one-out-of-every-four real estate transactions,” said King. “Maximizing future success requires a high level of operational excellence, and Mike is the ideal leader to take the company to that next level. He is already a key leader at Snapdocs, and will bring his proven dedication to our customers, our team, and business results to the CEO role. I’m thrilled to be elevating Mike as our new CEO.”

Sachdev joined Snapdocs in 2021 as President to lead the company’s operating teams, and has brought incredible performance since starting, positioning the company for future growth. Prior to Snapdocs, he served as Chief Product Officer at Sunrun. A graduate of Columbia Law School, Sachdev began his career as an Attorney, spending six years as an Antitrust Associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP and three years as Special Assistant Attorney General for the District of Columbia. He currently serves as a Board Member at Lumen Energy.

“Joining Snapdocs and being part of a company with such resilience has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and this is just the beginning,” Sachdev said. “Snapdocs has the right technology, people, and vision to drive the industry forward, and I look forward to continuing our work in digitally transforming the mortgage process.”

The company recently launched Connected Closings, an integration between the Snapdocs Digital Closing and Notary Scheduling platforms. With Connected Closings, Snapdocs customers reduce closing times by at least a day-and-a-half, settlement companies return scan backs two-times faster by eliminating manual tasks, and borrowers electronically sign documents prior to the closing appointment more than 90% of the time. Current Snapdocs lender and settlement customers using Connected Closings include The Federal Savings Bank and BCHH, a leading provider of real estate title and closing nationwide.