Churchill Mortgage Promotes Company Veteran to VP of Operations

Churchill Mortgage , provider of conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA residential mortgages across 47 states, has announced its decision to name long-time employee Grant McFarland VP of Operations. An invaluable teammate, according to the company announcement, McFarland brings 10 years of experience to the role. He most recently served as Churchill's AVP of Operations.

In his new position, McFarland will focus on managing relationships related to Churchill Next and implementing new technology across processing, underwriting, and closing. Churchill Next creates pathways to implement technologies across the company, such as AI and robotics, to provide lower costs on loans with the highest level of efficiency, customer satisfaction, and engagement.

"At Churchill Mortgage, we believe in 'people over profit,'" McFarland said. "In my role, that manifests itself internally by providing employees with industry-leading tools that maximize their output and support their own personal growth. Support for employees translates into support for customers – and cutting-edge technology helps us close loans as fast as regulations allow while driving accuracy and quality for future homeowners."

The widespread adoption of technology under McFarland's leadership aligns with the company's mission to provide the smartest path to homeownership. By utilizing technology, Churchill Mortgage helps borrowers have more power, clarity, and peace throughout the buying process, according to the announcement.

"The mortgage process requires a lot of exchanged documentation among lenders, borrowers, and agents," McFarland said. "Leveraging the right types of technology allows all parties involved to share and receive paperwork almost effortlessly, which ultimately makes the journey to homeownership a little less stressful, no matter where each borrower starts."

During his 10-year tenure at Churchill Mortgage, McFarland has risen through the ranks from post-closing, setup and overseeing an internal processing fulfillment team, experiencing all aspects of the business. He has also helped accelerate the company's momentous growth over the past decade through improvements in processes and logistics, the company reports. Churchill Mortgage has been named a "National Top Workplace," and was recognized as a "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year.