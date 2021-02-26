The Week Ahead: Fair Housing and Federal Policy

On Friday, March 5 from 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. EST, the Urban Institute will host the next installment in its conversation series, Evidence to Action, when it presents “Advancing Fair Housing and Racial Equity Through Federal Housing Policy.”

While the pandemic has exposed and deepened racial and other inequities in access to safe, stable, and affordable housing, the Biden Administration pledged to end housing discrimination, by removing the barriers that restrict housing and neighborhood choice, and securing equal access to housing opportunity for all.

Moderated by Sarah Rosen Wartell, President of the Urban Institute, among the slate of distinguished speakers is Julián Castro, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, who will discuss how the Biden Administration can fulfill its obligations under the Fair Housing Act and close equity gaps in housing.

Additional invited guests include Solomon Greene, Senior Fellow at the Urban Institute; Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development; and Lisa Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Fair Housing Alliance.

