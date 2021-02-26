Home >> Headlines >> Planet Home Lending Promotes Two to SVP
Planet Home Lending Promotes Two to SVP

Headlines

Jodi Bailey - Planet Home Lending - 2.26.2021

Jodi Bailey

Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has promoted Jodi Bailey to SVP, Total Rewards, and Terry Mitchell to SVP, Human Resources. Both promotions come as Planet Home Lending continues to expand its mortgage platform and attract top talent.

"This has been an exciting year for Planet Home Lending as we more than doubled total origination volume and nearly doubled the servicing portfolio," said Ben Hughes, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer of Planet Home Lending. "Jodi and Terry have successful track records for attracting and engaging top talent. As we continue to expand, they will maintain our world-class HR division."

Bailey will oversee the company's Total Rewards and Payroll departments. She has nearly two decades of compensation and total rewards experience, obtained primarily in the mortgage industry. Bailey's extensive market insight will inform Planet Home Lending's compensation and benefits strategies, enabling it to attract and retain top-tier talent in today's competitive employment market.

Before joining Planet Home Lending in 2019, Bailey held compensation management roles at Caliber Home Loans, MetLife Home Loans, and Countrywide Financial Corp.

Terry Mitchell - Planet Home Lending - 2.26.2021

Terry Mitchell

Mitchell will direct the human resources business partner team at Planet Home Lending, driving employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Known for his expertise in applying analytical tools to improve employee experience, Mitchell ensures Planet Home Lending employees are as happy on their first day and as they are on the day they leave.

His more than 25-year career includes human resources leadership roles at Senior Care Centers, Saxon Mortgage, JCPenny, and Wingspan Portfolio Advisors.

