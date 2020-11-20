The Week Ahead: Housing for Low-Income Americans

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) will host its weekly "National Call on Coronavirus, Disasters, Housing, and Homelessness" this Monday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The informational group call is intended to help provide "new opportunities for local, state, and national organizations to dive deeper into the critical issues facing our communities during the coronavirus pandemic," according to NLIHC.

The call will focus on the Disaster Housing Recovery Coalition (DHRC) and how COVID-19 is impacting Americans struggling to find stable, affordable housing. Those joining the call will hear from organizations in the housing field and can "learn more about the needs facing marginalized populations, share lessons learned and best practices, get updates from members of Congress and federal agencies" and also receive other updates on federal resources and advocacy opportunities.

Registration to join the NLIHC group call is available here. Below are more events happening in The Week Ahead: