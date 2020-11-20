Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Housing for Low-Income Americans
The Week Ahead: Housing for Low-Income Americans

moneyThe National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) will host its weekly "National Call on Coronavirus, Disasters, Housing, and Homelessness" this Monday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. EST. The informational group call is intended to help provide "new opportunities for local, state, and national organizations to dive deeper into the critical issues facing our communities during the coronavirus pandemic," according to NLIHC.

The call will focus on the Disaster Housing Recovery Coalition (DHRC) and how COVID-19 is impacting Americans struggling to find stable, affordable housing. Those joining the call will hear from organizations in the housing field and can "learn more about the needs facing marginalized populations, share lessons learned and best practices, get updates from members of Congress and federal agencies" and also receive other updates on federal resources and advocacy opportunities.

Registration to join the NLIHC group call is available here. Below are more events happening in The Week Ahead:

 

  • 2021 PIT Count Office Hours, HUD (Tuesday)
  • Case-Shiller national home price index (Tuesday)
  • New home sales report, Market Watch (Wednesday)

About Author: Cristin Espinosa

Cristin Espinosa is a reporter for DS News and MReport. She graduated from Southern Methodist University where she worked as an editor and later as a digital media producer for The Daily Campus. She has a broadcast background as well, serving as a producer for SMU-TV. She wrote for the food section during her fellowship at The Dallas Morning News and has also contributed to Advocate Magazine and The Dallas Observer.
