Jeremy Hofmann Promoted to CFO of Zillow Group

Zillow Group Inc. has promoted Jeremy Hofmann to the role of CFO, a position he is taking over from Allen Parker, who will transition to an advisory role with the company into the first quarter of 2024.

In his new role, Hofmann will oversee Zillow's finance, corporate development, strategy, and investor relations teams, and will report to Zillow Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton.

Hofmann joined Zillow Group nearly six years ago, and most recently served as SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, with experience in strategy, finance, budgeting, and operations rigor, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. As SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy at Zillow, Hofmann has led many critical workstreams, including driving the launch and execution of Zillow's Housing Super App strategy in early 2022; deploying a cross-functional team to drive budgeting and operating efficiency measures in 2019, which have since been realized across the business; has driven effective capital management programs since 2019 to support organic and strategic growth, while also returning excess capital to shareholders; raising in excess of $2.5 billion of equity capital over the past five years to support prior growth strategies; and initiating a $1.8 billion share repurchase program in late 2021.

"Jeremy has been an integral part of Zillow's growth since he joined the company," said Barton. "He's at the center of our strategy to capture a greater share of customer transactions in real estate while making it easier for more and more people to get home. Jeremy is key in driving progress on our growth strategy with operational and financial discipline, and I'm looking forward to him having an even bigger hand in shaping the future of Zillow as our CFO."

Parker was named CFO of Zillow Group in 2018.

"Allen brought an operating mindset and focus on processes through a changing macroeconomy and Zillow's strategic shift toward the transaction," added Barton. "We're very grateful for Allen's leadership over the past five years, and for his continued support of the team over the next few quarters to ensure a smooth transition."

Prior to joining Zillow, Hofmann spent nearly 10 years in financial services, predominantly at Goldman Sachs, where he was a VP of Investment Banking, closing more than $40 billion in transactions.

"Being part of Zillow's growth over the last six years has been incredibly rewarding," said Hofmann. "Zillow has always been a leader in delivering transformative tech-enabled solutions for customers and partners in real estate, and I couldn't be more optimistic about the opportunity in front of us. I'm excited to take on this new challenge, leading our business with a strong focus on driving revenue and prudently managing costs on behalf of our shareholders."