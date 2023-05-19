Home >> Daily Dose >> Jeremy Hofmann Promoted to CFO of Zillow Group
Print This Post Print This Post

Jeremy Hofmann Promoted to CFO of Zillow Group

in Daily Dose, Data, Headlines, Hirings/Promotions, Industry News, Lending and Originations, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Origination, Real Estate, Traditional, Volumes 2 hours ago 10 Views

Jeremy Hofmann, CFO, Zillow Group Inc.

Zillow Group Inc. has promoted Jeremy Hofmann to the role of CFO, a position he is taking over from Allen Parker, who will transition to an advisory role with the company into the first quarter of 2024.

In his new role, Hofmann will oversee Zillow's finance, corporate development, strategy, and investor relations teams, and will report to Zillow Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton.

Hofmann joined Zillow Group nearly six years ago, and most recently served as SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy, with experience in strategy, finance, budgeting, and operations rigor, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. As SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy at Zillow, Hofmann has led many critical workstreams, including driving the launch and execution of Zillow's Housing Super App strategy in early 2022; deploying a cross-functional team to drive budgeting and operating efficiency measures in 2019, which have since been realized across the business; has driven effective capital management programs since 2019 to support organic and strategic growth, while also returning excess capital to shareholders; raising in excess of $2.5 billion of equity capital over the past five years to support prior growth strategies; and initiating a $1.8 billion share repurchase program in late 2021.

"Jeremy has been an integral part of Zillow's growth since he joined the company," said Barton. "He's at the center of our strategy to capture a greater share of customer transactions in real estate while making it easier for more and more people to get home. Jeremy is key in driving progress on our growth strategy with operational and financial discipline, and I'm looking forward to him having an even bigger hand in shaping the future of Zillow as our CFO."

Parker was named CFO of Zillow Group in 2018.

"Allen brought an operating mindset and focus on processes through a changing macroeconomy and Zillow's strategic shift toward the transaction," added Barton. "We're very grateful for Allen's leadership over the past five years, and for his continued support of the team over the next few quarters to ensure a smooth transition."

Prior to joining Zillow, Hofmann spent nearly 10 years in financial services, predominantly at Goldman Sachs, where he was a VP of Investment Banking, closing more than $40 billion in transactions.

"Being part of Zillow's growth over the last six years has been incredibly rewarding," said Hofmann. "Zillow has always been a leader in delivering transformative tech-enabled solutions for customers and partners in real estate, and I couldn't be more optimistic about the opportunity in front of us. I'm excited to take on this new challenge, leading our business with a strong focus on driving revenue and prudently managing costs on behalf of our shareholders."

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Trend of Slowing Rent Growth Continues

"In April, we continued to see rising rent prices and a moderating growth rate. This is promising news for renters, suggesting that the pandemic peaks are behind us, and that the challenging affordability picture may begin to improve," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.