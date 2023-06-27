Stars, Stripes, and More: How Flag Displays Impact Potential Homebuyers

Nearly one-third—an estimated 29.5%—of U.S. homebuyers said that seeing a rainbow flag in a neighborhood would make them more likely to make an offer on a home there, according to a new survey from Redfin.

However, respondents were divided: Some 22.3% of homebuyers said the presence of a rainbow flag, otherwise known as the LGBTQ+ pride flag, would make them less likely to submit an offer, and some 48.2% said it would have no impact on their decision.

The following question was posed to respondents: “Imagine you were touring a home and you were able to afford the down payment and mortgage payments. If you saw each of the following on or around one of the neighbor’s homes, how would that impact your likelihood of making an offer on that home?” Participants were asked about 13 different flags in total.

Results differed widely by political preference and age, with younger people and Democrats most likely to indicate that they prefer to live in an LGBTQ+-friendly area. Roughly two of every five (41.4%) homebuyers who identified as Democrats said they’d be more likely to make an offer on a home in a neighborhood where they saw a rainbow flag. Meanwhile, more than one-third (34.6%) of Republican homebuyers said seeing a rainbow flag would make them less likely to make an offer.

Nearly two of every five (37.9%) Gen Z respondents said they’d be more likely to make an offer on a home in a neighborhood where they saw a rainbow flag—a higher share than any other generation surveyed. That compares with 30.9% of millennials, 19.7% of Gen Xers, and 17.7% of baby boomers.

“In today’s divided nation, living amongst likeminded people could be considered a neighborhood amenity, just like highly rated schools and walkability,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Remote work has allowed scores of people to move to new areas and deprioritize proximity to the office. Oftentimes, that means homebuyers self-sort into areas where their neighbors think and vote like them.”

A record 25.2% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move out of their current metro area during the three months ending April 30, up from 22.8% a year earlier and roughly 19% just before the pandemic. Many homebuyers are leaving their hometowns for more affordable areas, especially as mortgage rates rise.

Homebuyers were most put off by the idea of Confederate flags in their neighborhood. Roughly half (47.7%) said seeing a Confederate flag in a neighborhood would make them less likely to make an offer on a home there—the highest “less likely” share among the 13 flags respondents were asked about. Next came pro-life flags (31.1%) and anti-gun flags (27.5%).

Homebuyers were most drawn to American flags. More than two in five (44.8%) said seeing an American flag in a neighborhood would make them more likely to make an offer on a home there—the highest “more likely” share among the flags respondents were asked about. It was followed by Black Lives Matter flags (35.7%) and pro-choice flags (34.8%).

Homebuyers were most divided on Gadsden (“don’t tread on me”) flags: 25.6% said seeing one would make them more likely to make an offer, while roughly the same share (26.8%) said it would make them less likely to make an offer. Respondents were also divided when asked about anti-gun flags (29.7% vs. 27.5%) and Second Amendment flags (30.3% vs. 27.3%).

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.