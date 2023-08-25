Home >> Market Trends >> Affordability >> Mortgage Rate Increase Slows HELOC Activity in First Half of 2023
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Rate Increase Slows HELOC Activity in First Half of 2023

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Data, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Origination, Real Estate, REO 6 hours ago 21 Views

According to Freddie Mac data, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) has reached its highest level in 21 years. A new CoreLogic release revealed the increase will not only further erode U.S. home affordability but also discourage homeowners from tapping loans against their accrued equity.

While home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans gained popularity as owners leveraged accumulated equity in 2022, the appeal has dampened in 2023. Demand for HELOCs is typically linked to current interest rates, which have been steadily rising over the past few years.

Despite interest rate hikes, HELOC activity surged in 2022. Escalating mortgage rates compared with those seen in 2021 significantly curtailed refinancing opportunities and resulted in an uptick in HELOC activity.

The HELOC landscape has changed dramatically so far in 2023, as the elevated interest rates of the past six months discourage homeowners from pursuing such loans. Additionally, the average rates on 30-year, FRMs surged by nearly 2 percentage points during the first half of 2023, averaging 6.44% compared with the same period in 2022.

Annual U.S. HELOC Numbers Drop Substantially in the First Half of 2023

HELOC activity peaked in 2022, marking the highest level since the first half of 2007, but this number dropped in the first half of 2023. During that time period, lenders initiated over 645,000 new HELOCs, amounting to almost $98 billion. Despite a decrease of 26% in HELOC counts and a 32% reduction in amounts on a year-over-year basis in 2023, it’s worth noting that the HELOC market is keeping pace with its pre-pandemic level.

HELOC Trends by State: California, Florida, and North Carolina Lead in 2023

Figure 2 shows a comparative analysis of approved HELOC amounts (by billions) during the first half of 2023 and the corresponding period in 2022 across 15 U.S. states.

In 2023, all tracked states have seen HELOC activity decrease compared with 2022. Notably, California posted the highest approved HELOC amount, surpassing $9 billion so far in 2023. That number is currently down from the $15 billion in HELOC loans that the Golden State recorded in 2022 but still accounts for around 10% of the nation’s overall activity.

Florida followed closely, with $7 billion in HELOC loans, while North Carolina ranked No. 3 at $4.2 billion. It’s worth noting that the states that saw the most significant HELOC activity declines were those where home prices have either recently remained flat or dropped, including Utah, Idaho, Hawaii, and Montana.

Given prolonged high home prices, some owners will likely continue to tap accrued equity if necessary. On the other hand, current high interest rates may cause some potential HELOC borrowers to rethink that decision. Experts predict, that if mortgage rates start to fall, demand for HELOCs will likely pick up again.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
theMReport.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Affordability Challenges Persist as Mortgage App Payments Remain Flat

“Prospective homebuyers continued to face challenging conditions in July, with elevated and volatile mortgage rates and low housing inventory serving as a formidable one-two punch that suppressed mortgage applications and sales activity,” said Edward Seiler, MBA’s Associate VP, Housing Economics, and Executive Director, Research Institute for Housing America.