Examining Aging Homes Across the U.S.

While prospective homebuyers nationwide dream of building and owning a new home, it’s not always financially feasible. A new study from All Star Home revealed that many Americans may find themselves buying, living in, and repairing older homes to attain homeownership.

All Star Home analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find the cities and states with the oldest homes across the country and surveyed Americans about their experiences living in older homes.

Research found that more than 1 in 5—some 21%—regret owning an older property, having spent an average of $10,700 on repairs for their aging home in the last five years.

Top 10 American Cities with the Oldest Homes:

Buffalo, NY St. Louis Cleveland Pittsburgh Boston San Francisco Minneapolis Baltimore Cincinnati St. Paul, MN

Top 10 States with the Oldest Homes:

Massachusetts New York Rhode Island Vermont Pennsylvania Iowa Maine Connecticut Illinois New Hampshire

Top 10 States with the Newest Homes:

Nevada Arizona Alaska Florida Texas Hawaii South Carolina Georgia New Mexico Mississippi

Many of the older homes in the U.S. are located on the East Coast, with Buffalo, NY taking the number one spot for the city with the oldest homes in the country.

In Buffalo, some 60.4% of the homes were built in 1939 or earlier. Following Buffalo is St. Louis, with 58.2% of the homes built before 1939. Rounding out the top three is another Midwestern city, Cleveland, with 50% of the homes built at least eight decades ago.

While Buffalo, St. Louis, and Cleveland lead the country with the oldest homes, another city outpaces them based on the oldest median year at which structures were built. That title goes to the fourth-ranked city of Pittsburgh, where the median year of structures built is 1941. Rounding out the top five cities with the oldest homes is Boston.

The Bay Area's San Francisco ranks 6th since it was founded more than a century after places like Boston. However, San Francisco has 46.2% of housing units built in 1939 or earlier and the median year of structures built is 1944. Following behind San Francisco is Minneapolis (7th), Baltimore (8th), Cincinnati (9th), and St. Paul, MN (10th).

Other cities that have the most aging homes include Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, and Oakland, California.

When it comes to the states with the oldest homes, Massachusetts takes the number one spot. The most populated of all the six New England states is rich in history, and 31.5% of its housing units were built in 1939 or earlier.

Trailing closely behind is New York, where 31.4% of homes mirror a bygone era. Rhode Island, known for its picturesque landscapes, rounds out the top three with 31% built eight decades ago. Completing the top five are Vermont and Pennsylvania.

As for the states with the newest homes, sunny Nevada tops the list with only 1.1% of housing units built in 1939 or earlier. Arizona follows suit with 1.4%, Alaska ranks 3rd with 1.6%, and Florida is 4th at 2.1%. Other states with the newest homes include Texas, Hawaii, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Despite the challenges that may come with an aging home, some 52% said they would choose to live in an older home instead of a new one. On the other hand, an estimated 48% said they would opt for a newer home if they had another chance at the homebuying process.

While some people are ready to take on the potential challenges of owning an older home, an estimated 38% reported they would not recommend buying an older property to others.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.