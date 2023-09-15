HUD Awards $8.6M to Assist Native American Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

On September 14, 2023, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded 29 Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (Tribal HUD-VASH) renewal awards, totaling $8,588,580, to provide rental assistance and supportive services to Native American Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Tribal HUD-VASH program provides housing and supportive services to Native American Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness by combining rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“No one who has bravely served our country should struggle to secure and maintain housing. With today’s action, HUD is taking an important step toward helping improve the quality of life for Native American Veterans,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These resources are vital to our efforts to increase Native American Veterans’ access to safe and quality housing.”

Currently, over 440 Native American Veterans are housed under the Tribal HUD-VASH program. Since its inception, the program has provided rental assistance or case management services to more than 1,000 Native American Veterans across the country.

“Historically, American Indians and Alaska Natives have served at high rates in the military,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio. “HUD is committed to ensuring that Native American Veterans have a safe place to call home and support services to set them on a course for success after their military service."

To read the release, including the full list of awardees, click here.