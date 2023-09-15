loanDepot Promotes Dan Hanson to Executive Director of Enterprise Partnerships and Acquisitions

loanDepot Inc. has appointed industry veteran Dan Hanson to the newly-created role of Executive Director of Enterprise Partnerships and Acquisitions.

In his new role, Hanson will be responsible for developing new revenue-generating opportunities, including national referral relationships and acquisitions. In close collaboration with the company’s senior leadership team, Hanson will also work to expand loanDepot’s existing portfolio of programs and partnerships (outside of the company’s successful joint venture channel), including its innovative employer benefits program and its Lender Express offering, which provides a robust menu of mortgage products to credit unions and other financial institutions seeking to offer additional products to better serve their customers.

“Through the execution of our Vision 2025 plan, we’ve done the hard work to ensure we can continue to address the impacts of the current market downturn and still invest in our platform,” said LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. “This includes driving growth through accretive acquisitions, referral relationships and other strategic partnerships. Our scale, marketing prowess, industry-leading tech stack and strong cash reserves all position us well for the next chapter of our history, and Dan will play a critical role in driving our growth and success.”

loanDepot’s Vision 2025 plan was established to address current and anticipated mortgage market conditions and position the company for sustainable long-term value creation. Building on the foundation of its balance sheet and liquidity, loanDepot intends to increase its focus on serving the purchase market, as well as less rate sensitive cash-out refinances, simplify its organizational structure with an emphasis on client service, quality, automation, and operating leverage, continue to invest in its servicing business and innovative digital consumer lending solutions, and accelerate its ongoing rightsizing.

Hanson joined loanDepot in 2011, and has served the company in a variety of leadership roles, including Executive Director of In-Market Production. He brings nearly 40 years of mortgage experience and industry relationships to this new position.

“Dan is an accomplished leader with a long history of nurturing strong industry relationships with builder partners, mortgage industry professionals, real estate firms and even competitors,” added Walsh. “He is the right leader for this role, and we look forward to his success.”

Hanson’s appointment comes just weeks after the company named Melanie Graper as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital function and critical organizational aspects of loanDepot’s Vision 2025 plan. Graper succeeds Kevin Tackaberry, and will report to loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell.

