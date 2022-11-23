Ranking the Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Even as inflation and higher interest drag the economy across hot coals, that news hasn’t made it to some of the most expensive zip codes to live in, as 86 of the top 100 most expensive zip codes saw median prices increase within their bounds.

All that being said, prices among these 100 zip codes did moderate compared to 2021 as median home prices increased by 25% of more in just 16 zip codes in 2022 compared to the 25 reported last year. Overall, 2022 median price changes ranged between +39% and -41%.

Despite this slower pace of growth, a record 128 zip codes posted the 100 highest median sale prices this year (the result of 22 ties). And they also reached new heights that might have been unimaginable just a few years ago. Among them were Atherton, California’s $7.9 million median; the $2.9 million median in Paradise Valley, Arizona; and the $4.75 million median in Medina, Washington.

This information comes by way of a new study from PropertyShark who tabulated this information using actual closed sales prices to reflect real market conditions and not listing prices.

Specifically, the five priciest zip codes in the country posted medians of $5 million or more, with a total of 14 zip codes surpassing the $4 million threshold. In fact, of the 128 zip codes that made the list, only 27 had medians below $2 million—and those, too, stayed above $1.7 million.

By the numbers, the top-10 most expensive zip codes were:

Atherton, California : $7.9 million

Sagaponack, New York : $5.75 million

Ross, California : $5.5 million

Miami Beach, Florida : $5.2 million

Beverly Hills, California : $5.12 million

Medina, Washington : $4.75 million

Santa Monica, California : $4.4 million

Santa Barbara, California : $4.3 million

Newport Beach, California : $4.3 million

Rancho Santa Fe, California : 4.27 million

Click here to view the list of the top zip codes in its entirety, including breakdowns for top-performing locations.