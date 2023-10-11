Study: Colorado Hottest Place for Remote Workers

Mr. Electric, which was established in 1984 providing electrical installation and repair services to its customers, has researched and published a new report on the topic of remote work—including hot states desired by remote-only workers and the states to avoid.

Remote work—which flourished during the Pandemic in 2020 and has stuck around through today—has allowed wide swaths of Americans the ability to move to desirable cities and states or far-flung homes off the beaten path to achieve a low cost of living lifestyle.

But some states top others due to the broader availability of remote-only homebuying tours such as virtual walkthroughs, online document signing, and remote online notarization.

Topping Mr. Electric’s list of the hottest states for remote workers, which was in part derived using data from Zillow, was Colorado as it had the highest percentage of home listings with 3D tours (14.1%) with an average remote work score of 33.35 points out of 50.

Iowa, Ohio, and Kentucky have the lowest-priced, virtual tour-friendly homes for sale on average at $353,463, $359,003, and $360,969, respectively.

All-in-all, remote work has largely made monumental strides in terms of real estate and matching workers to their desired location or dream home, no matter where it is as long as the home has a stable internet connection. Online platforms and tools such as Zillow and remote online notarization have helped those in remote work find suitable living conditions, without the hinderance of travelling and scouting cities and properties.

Click here to see Mr. Electric’s findings in their entirety.