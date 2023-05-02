Average Monthly Payment on New Mortgages Reaches $2,317

According to a new report form LendingTree, although mortgage rates have fluctuated over the past several months, they remain relatively steep compared to record lows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this and persistently high home prices, new homebuyers could potentially shell out costly amounts for their mortgage payments.

To see how high mortgage payments can be and determine where borrowers can expect to spend the most and least amount of money on them, LendingTree analyzed mortgages offered to users of the LendingTree platform across the nation’s 50 states from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2023.

Data found that recent borrowers in every state can expect to spend an average of at least $1,700 a month on their monthly mortgage payments.

Key Findings:

Nationwide, the average payment on a new mortgage is $2,317 a month.Average monthly mortgage payments can range from as high as $3,696 in Hawaii to as low as $1,700 in West Virginia.

Monthly mortgage payments are most expensive in Hawaii, California, and Massachusetts. In these three states, average mortgage payments are $3,696, $3,399 and $3,021, respectively. To put that into perspective, mortgage payments in the states are $1,379, $1,082 and $704 more expensive than the national average.

Mortgage payments are least expensive in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Michigan. Average mortgage payments in these states are $1,700, $1,711 and $1,742. Borrowers in these states spend $617, $606 and $575 less than the national average on their payments each month.

Relative to income, mortgage payments are highest in Hawaii, Montana and California.In Hawaii and California — two states where payments are over $3,000 — the average mortgage payment is equivalent to 39.69% and 33.72% of the state’s average monthly household income. Though mortgage payments are lower in Montana (averaging $2,453 a month), lower household incomes mean that the average mortgage payment in the state is equivalent to 33.80% of the state’s average monthly household income.

States with the highest monthly mortgage payments

No. 1: Hawaii

Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,696

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $1,379

Average monthly household income: $9,313

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 39.69%

No. 2: California

Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,399

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $1,082

Average monthly household income: $10,079

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 33.72%

No. 3: Massachusetts

Average monthly mortgage payment: $3,021

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: $704

Average monthly household income: $10,399

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 29.05%

States with the lowest monthly mortgage payments

No. 1: West Virginia

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,700

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$617

Average monthly household income: $6,025

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 28.22%

No. 2: Kentucky

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,711

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$606

Average monthly household income: $6,353

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 26.93%

No. 3: Michigan

Average monthly mortgage payment: $1,742

Difference between state and national average monthly mortgage payment: -$575

Average monthly household income: $7,174

Mortgage payment as a percentage of income: 24.28%

Mortgage payments can be expensive, but not everyone spends an arm and a leg

Although mortgage payments owed by borrowers seeking new loans in 2023 can be steep, not everyone is shelling out in excess of $1,700 a month. Many borrowers make considerably lower payments.

Most people have fixed-rate mortgages. If they bought a new home or refinanced an old loan before rates started to dramatically rise in 2022, the monthly payments are unlikely to be as high as they would have been compared to a more recent loan.

To put into perspective, consider that median housing costs for homes with a mortgage in the U.S. are $1,672 a month, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That figure includes other expenses like utilities and insurance fees and is much less than the national average monthly mortgage payment for loans offered in 2023 of $2,317.

To read the full report, including more data, charts and methodology, click here.